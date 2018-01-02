Cold snap comes to an end in Saskatchewan

The New Year is starting with a slight break in the longstanding cold spell in Saskatchewan.

Cold weather alerts have been dropped in Regina and surrounding area but cold temperatures persist.

On Tuesday, Regina should see a high of minus seven which is close to our seasonal temperatures for this time of year which is around minus ten.

“We’re looking at a transition in the first week of January,” explained Environment Canada meteorologist John Paul Craig.

“Temperatures will go from these extremely cold temperatures we’re seeing to temperatures that are more average for this time of year.”

The seasonal temperatures should stick around for the first week of January.