Saskatchewan remains under a deep freeze

Wind chill values in Saskatchewan for the morning of Dec. 28, 2017.

Most of Saskatchewan remains under an extreme cold warning as a blast of arctic air pushes wind chill values into the -40s.

Environment Canada said the bitter wind chills will ease somewhat on Thursday afternoon in southern areas as temperatures recover slightly.

A more severe blast of frigid arctic air is expected Friday.

The agency said wind chills will be particularly severe, ranging between -40 and -45 in southern Saskatchewan and are expected to persist throughout the weekend.

In northern Saskatchewan, a prolonged period of very cold wind chills is expected.

The surge of arctic air is expected to bring extreme wind chills of -45 or colder throughout Thursday and into Friday.

Conditions in the north are expected to improve on Saturday.

At extreme wind chill values of -40 frostbite on exposed skin may occur in less than 10 minutes. At values below -50 frostbite may occur in less than 5 minutes.

Peter Quinlan / Skytracker

Frostbite can occur in minutes at these extreme values.

Environment Canada is reminding people to dress warmly and in layers, and to ensure the outer layer is wind resistant.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables should be kept in vehicles.

Anyone working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

