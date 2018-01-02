Reese Witherspoon, Meryl Streep donate $500K to end sexual harassment in the workplace

Dozens of Hollywood stars have donated to the Times Up legal fund looking to aid women against sexual harassment.

Celebrities have joined forces for the Times Up movement. Among the movement’s chief goals is to establish a legal defence fund to give victims of sexual misconduct in the workplace a fighting chance.

Several stars have gone above and beyond, parting with six-figure sums in support of the movement. Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep, and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes have all made $500,000 donations.

Furthermore, singer Taylor Swift and media mogul Oprah Winfrey both donated $100,000. Actresses Natalie Portman, Cate Blanchett, Emma Stone, and Jessica Chastain donated $50,000 each.

Two groups broke the seven-figure mark for donations. Famed director J.J. Abrams and his wife Katie McGrath made a single combined donation of $1,000,000.

Kate Capshaw and Steven Spielberg‘s Wunderkinder Foundation donated a whopping $2,000,000.

The list below details all the celebrities, as well as companies, that have donated to the Times Up legal fund.

Celebrity Donations:

Uzo Aduba – $5,000

Jennifer Aniston – $500,000

Elizabeth Banks – $10,000

Ellen Barkin – $1,000

Kate Beckinsale – $1,000

Betsy Beers – $20,000

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake – $25,000

Cate Blanchett – $50,000

Emily Blunt – $5,000

Sophia Bush – $5,000

Jessica Capshaw – $25,000

Kate Capshaw & Steven Spielberg‘s Wunderkinder Foundation – $2,000,000

Jessica Chastain – $50,000

Jennifer Connelly – $1,000

Laverne Cox – $3,500

Geena Davis – $1,000

Viola Davis – $1,000

Rosario Dawson – $7,500

Zoey Deutch – $1,500

Laura Dern – $1,000

Ava DuVernay – $2,500

Jennifer Ehle – $1,000

Megan Ellison – $50,000

Vera Farmiga – $7,500

America Ferrera – $15,000

Jane Fonda – $10,000

Jennifer Garner – $10,000

Greta Gerwig – $3,000

Danai Gurira – $5,000

Maggie Gyllenhaal – $5,000

Chelsea Handler – $25,000 (from two donations)

Laura Harrier – $1,000

Anne Hathaway – $25,000

Christina Hendricks – $500

Kate Hudson – $10,000

Felicity Huffman – $2,000

Abbi Jacobson – $1,000

Patty Jenkins – $1,000

Kendall Jenner – $1,000

Scarlett Johansson – $20,000

Dakota Johnson – $5,000

Rashida Jones – $10,000

Ashley Judd – $1,000

Marilyn & Jeffrey Katzenberg Foundation – $250,000

Kathleen Kennedy – $250,000

Aja Naomi King – $1,000

Keira Knightley – $10,000

Zoe Kravitz – $1,000

Evangeline Lilly – $5,000

Blake Lively – $25,000

Eva Longoria – $10,000

Courtney Love – $5,000

Katie Lowes – $500

Katie McGrath & JJ Abrams – $1,000,000

Debra Messing – $20,000

Julianne Moore – $10,000

Chloe Moretz – $500

Megan Mullally – $10,000

Olivia Munn – $5,000

Kathy Najimy – $1,000

Gwyneth Paltrow – $1,000

Amy Poehler – $10,000

Natalie Portman – $50,000

Carrie Preston – $1,000

Dee Rees – $10,000

Shonda Rhimes – $500,000

Tracee Ellis Ross – $5,000

Zoe Saldana – $10,000

Sheryl Sandberg – $25,000

Susan Sarandon – $10,000

Amy Schumer – $10,000

Gabourey Sidibe – $500

Jenny Slate – $500

Caterina Scorsone – $3,000

Amanda Seyfried – $5,000

Frankie Shaw – $1,500

Alia Shawkat – $2,000

Amy Sherman-Palladino – $2,500

Jurnee Smollett-Bell – $1,000

Jill Soloway – $2,500

Phillipa Soo – $1,000

Octavia Spencer – $1,000

Darby Stanchfield – $1,000

Emma Stone – $50,000

Meryl Streep – $500,000

Taylor Swift – $100,000

Amber Tamblyn – $1,000

Tessa Thompson – $5,000

Uma Thurman – $2,500

Marisa Tomei – $1,000

Gabrielle Union – $5,000

Alicia Vikander – $10,000

Kerry Washington – $10,000

Lena Waithe – $1,500

Chandra Wilson – $10,000

Oprah Winfrey – $100,000

Reese Witherspoon – $500,000

Evan Rachel Wood – $1,000

Constance Wu – $2,000

Companies:

Creative Artists Agency – $2,000,000

ICM Partners – $1,000,000

Paradigm Talent Agency – $500,000

United Talent Agency – $1,000,000

William Morris Endeavor – $1,000,000