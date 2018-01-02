Fire tears through hotel in Thompson, Man.
A hotel in Thompson was severely damaged by a New Year’s Day fire.
Thompson Fire and Emergency Services said the flames started just before 4 p.m. Monday at the Interior Inn and spread throughout the building over several hours.
One man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Crews were expected to remain on scene throughout the day Tuesday as they continued to battle the blaze.
