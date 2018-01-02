Vancouver grandparent concerned about missing swings at new elementary playground

A local grandparent is slightly concerned a key piece of play equipment is missing from Vancouver’s newest elementary school.

Mary, who didn’t want to share her last name, says all kids like to go the swing set, but that isn’t an option at Crosstown Elementary.

“When they got out of school, there was always, always kids that went for the swings right away and kids waiting for a turn on the swings. But there are no swings at the new Crosstown school.”

“And the equipment was a little bit longer in coming, but it’s all brand new equipment and there’s no swings there. To me, that’s the first thing kids go for, is a swing.”

The Vancouver Park Board set up the playground near the elementary school and in an e-mail to Global News said there wasn’t enough room for the swings.

Manager of Park Development Tiina Mack says the equipment at the playground was chosen so more children can play at the same time.