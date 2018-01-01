Work underway to save pilot whale at Rainbow Haven Beach

Volunteers are working to save a pilot whale that washed ashore at Rainbow Haven Beach in Cow Bay, N.S., on Monday.

The whale was first spotted on the beach around 11 a.m.

After calls for help went out on social media, dozens of people came to the beach to try and get the whale back in the water.

By 1 p.m., the whale was moved from the beach into the water. However, crews are working to move the whale off a sandbar and into the water.

Officials from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans as well as Halifax Fire and police are on scene.

