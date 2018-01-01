Canada
January 1, 2018 8:59 am
Updated: January 1, 2018 9:00 am

Cape Breton family displaced following fire

The Canadian Red Cross is assisting a family of four that have been displaced following a fire in St. Peter’s, N.S.

The blaze broke out Sunday around 7:30 a.m. at a bungalow on Highway 247.

Officials say the fire caused major damage to the home.

here were no reported injuries.

The Red Cross has arranged emergency lodging, food, clothing for a couple and their two daughters, aged 11 and 12.

