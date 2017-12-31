World
December 31, 2017 4:18 pm
Updated: December 31, 2017 4:57 pm

12 feared dead after Costa Rica plane crash

By National Online Journalist  Global News

This photo shows the site of a plane crash in Punta Islita, Guanacaste, Costa Rica, Dec. 31, 2017.

Costa Rica's Civil Aviation press office via AP
A A

An airplane carrying 10 foreigners and two Costa Rican crew members has crashed in Guanacaste, northwest Costa Rica.

The country’s Public Safety Ministry posted a Facebook video showing the wreckage burning in a the wooded, mountainous area of Punta Islita, a popular tourist destination.

Authorities said there were likely no survivors.

The aircraft belonged to Nature Air, based in the Costa Rican capital of San Jose.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Costa Rica
Costa Rica plane crash
Guanacaste
Nature Air
Nature Air crash
Plane Crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News