12 feared dead after Costa Rica plane crash
A A
An airplane carrying 10 foreigners and two Costa Rican crew members has crashed in Guanacaste, northwest Costa Rica.
The country’s Public Safety Ministry posted a Facebook video showing the wreckage burning in a the wooded, mountainous area of Punta Islita, a popular tourist destination.
Authorities said there were likely no survivors.
The aircraft belonged to Nature Air, based in the Costa Rican capital of San Jose.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.