12 feared dead after Costa Rica plane crash

An airplane carrying 10 foreigners and two Costa Rican crew members has crashed in Guanacaste, northwest Costa Rica.

The country’s Public Safety Ministry posted a Facebook video showing the wreckage burning in a the wooded, mountainous area of Punta Islita, a popular tourist destination.

Authorities said there were likely no survivors.

The aircraft belonged to Nature Air, based in the Costa Rican capital of San Jose.

