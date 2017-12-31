Family of man charged in Edmonton’s 42nd homicide issues statement

The family of a man charged with second-degree murder in his step-father’s death in a south Edmonton house is speaking out.

On Christmas Day, the body of a 48-year-old man was discovered inside a house in the area of 73 Avenue and 77 Street. Edmonton police later charged Stephan Hendrick Kody, 22, with second-degree murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Kody’s sister Crystal Dawn Moze issued a statement to Global News on Sunday morning:

“We feel due to the amount of inaccurate statements made publicly and the sensitivity of the situation that our family would like to issue our own statement. This is a difficult time for both families involved. It is a complicated situation and everyone is hurting. Stephan did the right the thing and turned himself in,” the statement reads in part.

“It is in the hands of the justice system now. We hope he is provided with the resources he needs to address the issues at hand. At this time our family is trying to pick up the pieces and honour Ed’s memory and hope that is everyone’s main focus right now. We all love Ed and are devastated. The people that need to know the details do and speculations are not needed at this time. Peace and healing are what both families need and we appreciate everyone’s understanding in that.”

Family members identified Ed Melenka as the man killed. Police, who did not release Melenka’s name to the public, said the victim died of a stab wound.

“We never expected that would happen to my brother,” said Joy Melenka, the victim’s sister. “He loved us and we loved him. My brother didn’t deserve to die that way.”

Melenka loved to fix cars and ride quads and snowmobiles, his family said. He worked as a scaffolder and enjoyed camping and spending time at the lake.

Melenka’s death marks the city’s 42nd homicide of 2017. His funeral is planned for Jan. 2.

With files from Caley Ramsay and Phil Heidenreich.