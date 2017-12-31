Driver charged with first-degree murder after pedestrian fatally struck in Brampton

Peel Regional Police’s homicide unit has arrested a man wanted in connection with a fatal pedestrian-involved collision in Brampton, early Sunday morning.

Police said officers responded to a call about a pedestrian struck in the area of Torbram Road and Peter Robertson Boulevard at around 1:45 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene and found a 34-year-old man from Caledon in serious condition.

Police said he was struck by a pickup truck which remained on scene.

He was transported to hospital, where he later died.

The Major Collisions Bureau and forensic unit attended the scene and their investigation led them to believe the circumstances surrounding the collision were suspicious and the homicide unit took over the case.

Avtar Dhammi, 38, of Brampton, was arrested the same day and charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to call investigators at the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205 or anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).