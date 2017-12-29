‘Best Christmas present’: Vernon grandfather united with adult grandson he had never met

A Vernon grandfather said he got the “best Christmas present” this year when he met his adult grandson for the first time.

Ken McFarland, 94, was finally able to hug his 51-year-old grandson Sean Davoren just before Christmas.

The pair had never met before because decades ago McFarland’s daughter put Davoren up for adoption. McFarland didn’t know he had a grandson for decades.

It wasn’t till Davoren reached out to his biological family that McFarland realized he had an adult grandson in Ontario.

The Vernon grandfather shared his family’s story with the manager of his seniors’ home.

“She said, ‘What would be your best wish if you had one?’ and I said, ‘I would like to see my grandson,’” recalled McFarland.

“[I] wanted to meet him while I was still here.”

The manager submitted McFarland’s name to Wish of a Lifetime, an organization that grants seniors’ wishes. As a result, Davoren flew out to B.C. to see his grandfather just before Christmas.

The pair was able to spend a week together in Vernon over the holidays.

“I couldn’t be any happier. He is a wonderful, wonderful person,” said McFarland of his grandson.

“I’m very proud of him.”