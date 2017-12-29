1 dead, 7 injured after crash in Caledon

A person has died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Friday afternoon and seven others have been taken to hospital.

Peel Paramedics and Ontario Provincial Police told Global News emergency crews were called to the intersection of Chinguacousy and Old School roads, west of Hurontario Street and Highway 410, at around 4 p.m.

Fatal crash involving a car & pick-up truck at Chinguacousy Rd & Old School Rd in Caledon. Two people without vital signs, one has now been pronounced dead. Several other patients transported by @Peel_Paramedics, some with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/e6U21eqUy8 — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) December 29, 2017

Two patients were taken to hospital in serious condition and five others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the area will be closed for several hours while officers investigate the crash.