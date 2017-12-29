Traffic
December 29, 2017 6:00 pm
Updated: December 29, 2017 6:43 pm

1 dead, 7 injured after crash in Caledon

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Chinguacousy and Old School roads at around 4 p.m. with reports of a two-vehicle crash. A person died at the scene and seven others were taken to hospital.

A A

A person has died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Caledon on Friday afternoon and seven others have been taken to hospital.

Peel Paramedics and Ontario Provincial Police told Global News emergency crews were called to the intersection of Chinguacousy and Old School roads, west of Hurontario Street and Highway 410, at around 4 p.m.

Two patients were taken to hospital in serious condition and five others were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the area will be closed for several hours while officers investigate the crash.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Caledon
Caledon traffic
Chinguacousy Road
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Peel Paramedics
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News