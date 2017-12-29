flight cancellations
December 29, 2017 5:16 pm

Flights cancelled at YYF, delayed at YLW

By South Okanagan Reporter  Global News
Several flights to and from Penticton Regional Airport have been cancelled tonight and tomorrow.

Air Canada cancelled the 5:55 p.m. and 11:00 p.m flights from Vancouver to Penticton.

The 7:10 p.m. Penticton to Vancouver flight, 11:00 p.m. Calgary to Penticton flight and Saturday morning’s 6:00 a.m. flight from Penticton to Vancouver is also cancelled.

West Jet cancelled its 2:41 p.m. flight from Calgary to Penticton and the returning 3: 15 p.m. flight.

As of 2:00 p.m. Friday seven arriving flights to Kelowna International Airport and six departing flights were delayed.

READ MORE: Snowfall warnings, travel advisories in effect for Okanagan Valley, Shuswap

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Okanagan Valley with ten to 20 centimetres of new snow expected to fall before it tapers off this weekend.

Kelowna International Airport tweeted to passengers to check-in atleast 90 minutes prior to boarding for domestic flights and two hours for international flights as it’s the busiest time of the year.

WATCH: Airport ready for record snowfall 

