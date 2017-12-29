Flights cancelled at YYF, delayed at YLW

Several flights to and from Penticton Regional Airport have been cancelled tonight and tomorrow.

Air Canada cancelled the 5:55 p.m. and 11:00 p.m flights from Vancouver to Penticton.

The 7:10 p.m. Penticton to Vancouver flight, 11:00 p.m. Calgary to Penticton flight and Saturday morning’s 6:00 a.m. flight from Penticton to Vancouver is also cancelled.

West Jet cancelled its 2:41 p.m. flight from Calgary to Penticton and the returning 3: 15 p.m. flight.

Working hard to clear the runway of snow, but remember to check your flight status with your airline prior to heading to the airport! #YLW pic.twitter.com/JwfRRoTOR8 — Kelowna Airport- YLW (@ylwkelowna) December 28, 2017

It's the busiest time of year at #YLW! Check-in at least 90 min prior to boarding time for domestic & 2 hrs prior to international flights. pic.twitter.com/yZPBbWkmer — Kelowna Airport- YLW (@ylwkelowna) December 29, 2017

As of 2:00 p.m. Friday seven arriving flights to Kelowna International Airport and six departing flights were delayed.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Okanagan Valley with ten to 20 centimetres of new snow expected to fall before it tapers off this weekend.



Story continues below Due to winter weather conditions, we're experiencing several flight delays and cancellations. Please check your flight status with your airline, prior to departing for the airport. — Kelowna Airport- YLW (@ylwkelowna) December 29, 2017

Kelowna International Airport tweeted to passengers to check-in atleast 90 minutes prior to boarding for domestic flights and two hours for international flights as it’s the busiest time of the year.

