Flights cancelled at YYF, delayed at YLW
Several flights to and from Penticton Regional Airport have been cancelled tonight and tomorrow.
Air Canada cancelled the 5:55 p.m. and 11:00 p.m flights from Vancouver to Penticton.
The 7:10 p.m. Penticton to Vancouver flight, 11:00 p.m. Calgary to Penticton flight and Saturday morning’s 6:00 a.m. flight from Penticton to Vancouver is also cancelled.
West Jet cancelled its 2:41 p.m. flight from Calgary to Penticton and the returning 3: 15 p.m. flight.
As of 2:00 p.m. Friday seven arriving flights to Kelowna International Airport and six departing flights were delayed.
READ MORE: Snowfall warnings, travel advisories in effect for Okanagan Valley, Shuswap
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Okanagan Valley with ten to 20 centimetres of new snow expected to fall before it tapers off this weekend.
Kelowna International Airport tweeted to passengers to check-in atleast 90 minutes prior to boarding for domestic flights and two hours for international flights as it’s the busiest time of the year.
WATCH: Airport ready for record snowfall
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Editor's Picks
If your guests drive home drunk, are you legally liable?
Global Okanagan celebrates 60 years on the air in 2017
He nearly died at an oil well. His employer never reported the accident
Your Okanagan Calendar 2017
There's so much we still don't know about foreign homebuyers
Okanagan Gallery - Top Viewer Photos
’I do not live in Canada,’ says Santa Claus, challenging government’s claim
Famed Chinese ‘rooftopper’ falls to his death from 62-storey building in stunt gone wrong
Cheaper cellphone data deals may stick around in Canada, experts say
Brandon Jansen recovery centre
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.