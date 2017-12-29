Calgary Flames fall to Sharks in a shootout

Joonas Donskoi scored the winning goal in a shootout, and the the Calgary Flames fell to the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Thursday.

The Sharks were stymied for most of the night by Flames goalie David Rittich, but they got a late goal in the third period on Timo Meier’s re-directed shot.

Joe Pavelski, who scored San Jose’s first goal, got the puck past Rittich in the first round of the shootout. After Calgary missed its first two attempts, Donskoi deked Rittich and then wrapped a shot around the goalie for the game-winner.

Both teams missed multiple scoring chances in the extra period, including a one-timer by Calgary’s TJ Brodie that was stopped by Jones.

Rittich made 30 saves in his fourth career start. Mikael Backlund and Garnet Hathaway scored for the Flames, and Jaromir Jagr took another step toward breaking Gordie Howe’s record for games.

Next up, Calgary continues the California road trip to take on the Ducks at Honda Center. Game time 8’o clock.