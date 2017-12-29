RCMP seeks suspect(s) after Edson woman dragged, knocked unconscious outside her home

A brutal assault on a woman outside her home in Edson, Alta. has the RCMP asking the public for help as they look for the person(s) who attacked her.

Police said the attack unfolded in the 900 block of 52 Street early Thursday morning, between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. They believe the woman left her residence to walk out to her vehicle when she was attacked from behind by one or two people, who then dragged her to a secluded area and continued attacking her until she lost consciousness.

The motive for the attack is unknown, the RCMP said. The woman was taken to hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and has since been released.

“We are following up on the evidence and leads we have obtained thus far,” said Const. Chad Hollinger of the Edson RCMP detachment. “However, we are hopeful that someone may have witnessed activity in the area that may provide another clue in identifying those responsible for this attack.”

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to phone the Edson RCMP detachment at (780) 723-8800 or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.