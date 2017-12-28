Abandoned Lethbridge home goes up in flames

Damage is pegged at $200,000 after a house fire on the city’s north side early Thursday morning.

The blaze broke out at around 2:45 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of 5 Avenue.

Twenty-one firefighters from four stations responded and found the home engulfed in flames and smoke.

Investigators say the home was abandoned and they believe the fire was caused by squatters using the building to keep warm.

Fire officials do not believe the flames were intentionally set. No one was hurt.