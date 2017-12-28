Triple stabbing in Scarborough leaves one man in serious condition

A triple stabbing in Scarborough has left one man in serious condition.

According to investigators, the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Briar Glen Court near Pharmacy Avenue and Finch Avenue East.

Toronto police say there is one man who has been sent to hospital with serious injuries and that there were also two people who suffered minor injuries.

Officers have taken one man into custody.

There is no word on charges at this time.