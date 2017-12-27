Plane rolls off runway in Malta, crashing into building

A private plane broke free from its wheel chock at the Malta International Airport before crashing into a building on Wednesday, local reports said.

The Times of Malta reports that after breaking loose, the empty jet proceeded off the runway down a slope and crashed through a fence before it smashed into a nearby building owned by the Poldiano Group, a Maltese construction firm.

“It seems that the security cables and brake holding the plane broke off and the plane was blown off from where it was parked, into a street [before] crashing into a building belonging to Polidano Group situated opposite the runway,” Jean Paul Sammut, a legal representative for Polidano Group Malta, told Global News.

Sammut had posted photos of the plane lodged into the building on his Facebook page.

The plane, a Dassault Falcon 7X, is reportedly registered in Bermuda to Lord Michael Ashcroft, a former deputy chairman of the British Conservative Party,

Ashcroft is listed as one of the world’s 1,500 wealthiest people, according to Forbes Magazine.

A Twitter user posted a picture of the incident, asking Ashcroft whether the plane was his.

He initially responded, “nooo…” before later deleting the tweet.