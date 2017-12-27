Nearly a third of Americans think Trump repealed Obamacare: poll

Nearly a third of Americans think that U.S. President Donald Trump has repealed Obamacare (a.k.a. the Affordable Care Act), the results of a new poll show.

When asked if Trump had kept his promise to repeal the ACA, another 15 per cent of respondents weren’t sure if it had been repealed.

On the other hand, half of respondents know that it hasn’t been repealed — including 38 per cent of Republicans.

Even more Republicans (41 per cent) believe the ACA has been repealed, compared to 27 per cent of Democrats and Independents.

The poll was conducted online by The Economist and UK market research firm YouGov with 1500 respondents, and has a margin of error of +/- 3 per cent.

It was conducted between Dec. 24-26, just days after Trump said the recently passed U.S. tax bill “essentially” repeals the ACA.

“When the individual mandate is being repealed, that means Obamacare is being repealed,” Trump said at the time. “We have essentially repealed Obamacare and we will come up with something much better.”

The individual mandate is the part of the bill which requires almost everyone in the U.S. to buy health insurance.

He reiterated the claim on Dec. 26, saying in a tweet that “the very unfair and unpopular Individual Mandate has been terminated as part of our Tax Cut Bill, which essentially Repeals (over time) Obamacare.”

Despite his words, much of the original ACA is still in place and the sign-up period was carried out as normal this year, the Associated Press reported.

Things like Medicaid expansion and consumer protections are still around, political website The Hill reported.

The poll also found that health care was the top concern for Americans, with social security as a close second.

When asked if they approve of Trump’s approach to health care, 37 per cent of respondents said they approve, while nearly half (49 per cent) say they disprove.

Majority Republicans sought repeatedly to repeal the 2010 law this year, but couldn’t get their bill through the Senate.

— With a file from the Associated Press