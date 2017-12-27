McDavid good to go as Oilers return from Christmas break to battle Jets

The Edmonton Oilers will have Connor McDavid in the lineup Wednesday night when they take on the Jets in Winnipeg.

McDavid’s status was uncertain after he blocked a shot late in the third period of the Oilers 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 23.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers win fourth straight as Connor McDavid limps off after blocked shot

Head coach Todd McLellan said after that game that he expected McDavid to be fine, but with the Oilers getting a few days off for the Christmas break, there were still some questions as to whether or not he would be able to play.

“He’s fine — he blocked the shot, it stung a little bit, [but] he’s back at it and ready to go,” McLellan explained.

“Its all good,” McDavid added. Asked if he might think twice about blocking a shot the next time around, he replied: “It’s everyone’s job to block shots and do all that, so it’s my job as much as the next guy.”

The Oilers head to Winnipeg the winners of four straight games. They have arguably been playing their best hockey of the season, but will the three-day break halt any of their momentum?

“I think its awkward for everybody,” McLellan said. “This game is always a crapshoot whether you’re the home team or the visiting team, yet the value of the points are the exact same today as they will be in March and April.

“I’d like to think that we will come out and respond, but we’ve got to get everybody involved and try and find our… hockey sense really quick.”

“I think we still feel good about ourselves,” added Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl. “I’m pretty positive our group has the ability to find it again and get back to playing the way we have.”

Oscar Klefbom also skated with the Oilers on Wednesday in Winnipeg but remains on the injured reserve. There is a chance he may be ready for Friday night when the Oilers host the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Oilers’ projected lineup in Winnipeg is:

Lucic-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Maroon-Nugent-Hopkins-Caggiula

Khaira-Draisaitl-Strome

Cammalleri-Letestu-Kassian

Nurse-Russell

Sekera-Benning

Davidson-Larsson

Talbot

Goaltender Cam Talbot has won his last seven starts.

Catch the Oilers and the Jets on 630 CHED with the Faceoff Show at 4:30 p.m. The game starts at 6 p.m.