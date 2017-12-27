More snow on the way for the Okanagan and interior highways
A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for the entire Okanagan Valley with up to 10 centimetres of snowfall forecast on Thursday.
“Arctic air in place over the interior will combine with moisture advancing from the Pacific to give steadier snow beginning this evening,” says the alert.
Two to four centimetres of the white stuff will fall today and a stronger weather system will result in more snow with amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres tomorrow.
Travellers are also being warned of snow forecast for the interior highway mountain passes.
Cindy Yu, meteorologist with Environment Canada, says “the difficult time to travel will be tonight through Thursday.”
READ MORE: Up to 40 cm of snow to fall on central Okanagan highways in the next 24 hours
Fifteen centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt by tonight and an additional 10 to 15 centimetres by Thursday afternoon.
“We are looking at some warmer air moving across cooler land so there is a risk of freezing rain near Hope… so if you’re travelling from the Lower Mainland to the Okanagan there is the risk of freezing rain for Thursday.”
READ MORE: Snowfall warnings for B.C. as storm moves in: drivers warned about highway travel
The Okanagan Connector between Merritt and Kelowna will get less snow with up to four centimetres forecast tonight and 10 centimetres on Thursday.
Up to 10 centimetres of snow is also forecast to fall on highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass tonight and up to 15 centimetres tomorrow.
READ MORE: Winter storm warnings rescinded in the Okanagan
A winter storm warning has been issued for the Fraser Valley and a snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver with up to 15 centimetres of snowfall expected.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
