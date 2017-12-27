What’s open and when in Winnipeg over New Year’s

The festive season is a busy time in Winnipeg, with many businesses and services operating on holiday schedules. Here is a quick guide to what’s open and what’s closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

City collection schedules shift by one day New Year’s week, Jan. 1 – Jan. 5.

Brady Landfill is closed New Year’s Day. Several Let’s Chip In depots will be accessible.

Winnipeg Transit

Winnipeg Transit will be operating on a regular schedule Sunday Dec. 31. Riders will be able to take advantage of free service New Year’s Eve starting at 7 p.m. until the end of the service schedule. The last buses leave the downtown area at around 1:30 a.m.

Buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day and return to regular schedules Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Transit reminds riders that bus schedules changed Dec. 17, and that bus fare increases go into effect Jan. 1.

City facilities

City of Winnipeg Libraries

Sunday, Dec. 31: all libraries closed

Monday, Jan. 1: all libraries closed

Tuesday, Jan. 2: all libraries closed

City Pools & Leisure Centres

Sunday, Dec. 31: many facilities open regular hours until 4:00 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 1: all facilities closed

A comprehensive list of holiday times for city services is available on their website.

Attractions

Assiniboine Park Zoo regular hours

Canadian Museum for Human Rights regular hours

The Manitoba museum New Year’s Eve: regular hours New Year’s Day: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



The City of Winnipeg has detailed information online for tobogganning, skating and cross-country trails.

Shopping

Polo park Sunday, Dec. 31: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1: closed

St. Vital Sunday, Dec. 31: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1: closed

Kildonan Place Sunday, Dec. 31: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 1: closed

Garden City Sunday, Dec. 31: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 1: closed

Grant Park Sunday, Dec 31: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1: closed

Grocery stores Sunday, Dec. 31: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1: closed

Liquor Mart Sunday, Dec. 31: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 1: closed



with files from Jessica Sui