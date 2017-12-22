Let’s Chip In depots set to open Wednesday across Winnipeg

From December 27, 2017 to January 31, 2018 Winnipeg residents will have a chance to recycle their trees for free at one of the Let’s Chip In depots.

Last holiday season, 9,414 trees were recycled, helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Plastic tree bags, tinsel, lights, decorations and tree stands are asked to be removed before leaving a tree at a depot.

Drop off locations are as follows:

Charleswood Centre

Kilcona Park

Kildonan Park

King’s Park

Panet Road Community Recycling Depot

St. James Civic Centre

St. Vital Park

Vimy Arena

Winnipeg Soccer Complex

For additional information on hours of operation and addresses visit the City of Winnipeg’s website.