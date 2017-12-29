New Year’s in Hamilton and Burlington: What’s open and closed
Here’s a look at what will be open and closed around Hamilton and Burlington as we ring in the new year.
Getting around
- HSR is free after 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, with buses operating on extended Sunday service on most routes. On New Year’s Day, buses are running on Sunday/holiday service.
- ATS-DARTS is on special holiday service until 2 a.m. on Dec. 31. Rides are free after 6 p.m. On Monday, DARTS is on a holiday schedule.
- Burlington Transit and Handi-Van services are extended until 2 a.m. on Dec. 31. There is no service on New Year’s Day.
- GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule with late-night service on New Year’s Eve. All GO Transit rides are free after 7 p.m.
- In Toronto, TTC service is also free after 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.
New Year’s Eve
- LCBO stores will close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and re-open on Jan. 2.
- Many retail stores are closing early on Dec. 31. Best to call ahead.
- Lime Ridge Mall, Eastgate Square, Burlington Mall, Mapleview and Jackson Square are open until 5 p.m.
- The Art Gallery of Hamilton is closing at 4 p.m.
- Hamilton Public Library branches are closed
- Fireworks displays are happening throughout the Golden Horseshoe region, including in Niagara Falls, where a free outdoor concert is planned, and at Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square. In Guelph, Rotary is hosting an event called Sparkles in the Park at Riverside Park, with fireworks scheduled for 8 p.m.
New Year’s Day
Closed
- Government offices in Hamilton and Burlington are closed and re-open on Jan. 2.
- Banks, the LCBO and Beer Stores are closed
- Local malls (Eastgate Square, Jackson Square, Lime Ridge Mall, Mapleview and Burlington Mall)
- Canada Post
- The Art Gallery of Hamilton
- Waste collection — your pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after Jan. 1.
- Recreation centres, seniors’ centres and arenas
- Hamilton civic museums
- The Hamilton Farmers’ Market reopens on Jan. 4.
- Hamilton Public Library branches (re-opening Jan. 2)
Open:
- Movie theatres
- Various malls in the GTA, including Square One, Eaton Centre, Vaughan Mills
- Toronto tourist destinations, such as Ripley’s Aquarium, the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo, The Art Gallery of Ontario, The Royal Ontario Museum
