New Year’s in Hamilton and Burlington: What’s open and closed

Here’s a look at what will be open and closed around Hamilton and Burlington as we ring in the new year.

Getting around

HSR is free after 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, with buses operating on extended Sunday service on most routes. On New Year’s Day, buses are running on Sunday/holiday service.

is free after 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, with buses operating on extended Sunday service on most routes. On New Year’s Day, buses are running on Sunday/holiday service. ATS-DARTS is on special holiday service until 2 a.m. on Dec. 31. Rides are free after 6 p.m. On Monday, DARTS is on a holiday schedule.

is on special holiday service until 2 a.m. on Dec. 31. Rides are free after 6 p.m. On Monday, DARTS is on a holiday schedule. Burlington Transit and Handi-Van services are extended until 2 a.m. on Dec. 31. There is no service on New Year’s Day.

and services are extended until 2 a.m. on Dec. 31. There is no service on New Year’s Day. GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule with late-night service on New Year’s Eve. All GO Transit rides are free after 7 p.m.

is running on a Sunday schedule with late-night service on New Year’s Eve. All GO Transit rides are free after 7 p.m. In Toronto, TTC service is also free after 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Eve

LCBO stores will close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and re-open on Jan. 2.

Many retail stores are closing early on Dec. 31. Best to call ahead.

Lime Ridge Mall, Eastgate Square, Burlington Mall, Mapleview and Jackson Square are open until 5 p.m.

The Art Gallery of Hamilton is closing at 4 p.m.

Hamilton Public Library branches are closed

Fireworks displays are happening throughout the Golden Horseshoe region, including in Niagara Falls, where a free outdoor concert is planned, and at Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square. In Guelph, Rotary is hosting an event called Sparkles in the Park at Riverside Park, with fireworks scheduled for 8 p.m.

New Year’s Day

Closed

Government offices in Hamilton and Burlington are closed and re-open on Jan. 2.

Banks, the LCBO and Beer Stores are closed

Local malls (Eastgate Square, Jackson Square, Lime Ridge Mall, Mapleview and Burlington Mall)

Canada Post

The Art Gallery of Hamilton

Waste collection — your pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after Jan. 1.

Recreation centres, seniors’ centres and arenas

Hamilton civic museums

The Hamilton Farmers’ Market reopens on Jan. 4.

Hamilton Public Library branches (re-opening Jan. 2)

Open: