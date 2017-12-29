Canada
December 29, 2017 7:00 am

New Year’s in Hamilton and Burlington: What’s open and closed

By Digital Content Coordinator  900 CHML

Plenty of retail outlets are shutting down early on New Year's Eve..

zoom-zoom/iStock/Getty Images
Here’s a look at what will be open and closed around Hamilton and Burlington as we ring in the new year.

Getting around

  • HSR is free after 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, with buses operating on extended Sunday service on most routes. On New Year’s Day, buses are running on Sunday/holiday service.
  • ATS-DARTS is on special holiday service until 2 a.m. on Dec. 31. Rides are free after 6 p.m. On Monday, DARTS is on a holiday schedule.
  • Burlington Transit and Handi-Van services are extended until 2 a.m. on Dec. 31. There is no service on New Year’s Day.
  • GO Transit is running on a Sunday schedule with late-night service on New Year’s Eve. All GO Transit rides are free after 7 p.m.
  • In Toronto, TTC service is also free after 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Eve

  • LCBO stores will close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and re-open on Jan. 2.
  • Many retail stores are closing early on Dec. 31. Best to call ahead.
  • Lime Ridge Mall, Eastgate Square, Burlington Mall, Mapleview and Jackson Square are open until 5 p.m.
  • The Art Gallery of Hamilton is closing at 4 p.m.
  • Hamilton Public Library branches are closed
  • Fireworks displays are happening throughout the Golden Horseshoe region, including in Niagara Falls, where a free outdoor concert is planned, and at Toronto’s Nathan Phillips Square.  In Guelph, Rotary is hosting an event called Sparkles in the Park at Riverside Park, with fireworks scheduled for 8 p.m.

New Year’s Day

Closed

  • Government offices in Hamilton and Burlington are closed and re-open on Jan. 2.
  • Banks, the LCBO and Beer Stores are closed
  • Local malls (Eastgate Square, Jackson Square, Lime Ridge Mall, Mapleview and Burlington Mall)
  • Canada Post
  • The Art Gallery of Hamilton
  • Waste collection — your pickup will be one day later if it falls on or after Jan. 1.
  • Recreation centres, seniors’ centres and arenas
  • Hamilton civic museums
  • The Hamilton Farmers’ Market reopens on Jan. 4.
  • Hamilton Public Library branches (re-opening Jan. 2)

Open:

  • Movie theatres
  • Various malls in the GTA, including Square One, Eaton Centre, Vaughan Mills
  • Toronto tourist destinations, such as Ripley’s Aquarium, the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo, The Art Gallery of Ontario, The Royal Ontario Museum

