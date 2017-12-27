Extreme cold warning continued for most of Saskatchewan

Most of southern and central Saskatchewan remains under an extreme cold warning.

Environment Canada says clear skies, 10 to 15 km/h wind and a frigid arctic air mass are combining to produce extreme wind chill values of -38 to -44 Wednesday morning.

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin at these values.

A weak system will track across southern Saskatchewan later today and into the evening, moderating temperatures somewhat, but only briefly.

Another intrusion of frigid arctic air will sweep across the region Wednesday night which is expected to last into the weekend.

Extreme cold warnings will likely continue throughout Wednesday or be reissued for regions where warnings have been lifted.

Environment Canada is reminding people to dress warmly and in layers, and to ensure the outer layer is wind resistant.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables should be kept in vehicles.

Anyone working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

The agency issues extreme cold warnings when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

Extreme cold warning for: