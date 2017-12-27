Weather
December 27, 2017 11:26 am

Extreme cold warning continued for most of Saskatchewan

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

An extreme cold warning remains in place for most of Saskatchewan with wind chill values between –38 and -44.

SkyTracker Weather
A A

Most of southern and central Saskatchewan remains under an extreme cold warning.

Environment Canada says clear skies, 10 to 15 km/h wind and a frigid arctic air mass are combining to produce extreme wind chill values of -38 to -44 Wednesday morning.

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin at these values.

At extreme wind chill values of -40 frostbite on exposed skin may occur in less than 10 minutes. At values below -50 frostbite may occur in less than 5 minutes.

Peter Quinlan / Skytracker

A weak system will track across southern Saskatchewan later today and into the evening, moderating temperatures somewhat, but only briefly.

Another intrusion of frigid arctic air will sweep across the region Wednesday night which is expected to last into the weekend.

Extreme cold warnings will likely continue throughout Wednesday or be reissued for regions where warnings have been lifted.

Story continues below

For the latest conditions, download the Global News SkyTracker weather app for iPhone, iPad or Android.

READ MORE: Recognizing signs of frostbite and the dos and don’ts of treatment

Environment Canada is reminding people to dress warmly and in layers, and to ensure the outer layer is wind resistant.

Emergency supplies, such as extra blankets and jumper cables should be kept in vehicles.

Anyone working outside should take regular breaks to warm up.

The agency issues extreme cold warnings when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

Extreme cold warning for:

  • Regina
  • Saskatoon
  • Assiniboia – Gravelbourg – Coronach
  • Carlyle – Oxbow – Carnduff – Bienfait – Stoughton
  • Estevan – Weyburn – Radville – Milestone
  • Fort Qu’Appelle – Indian Head – Lumsden – Pilot Butte
  • Hudson Bay – Porcupine Plain
  • Humboldt – Wynyard – Wadena – Lanigan – Foam Lake
  • Kamsack – Canora – Preeceville
  • Kindersley – Rosetown – Biggar – Wilkie – Macklin
  • Leader – Gull Lake
  • Martensville – Warman – Rosthern – Delisle – Wakaw
  • Melfort – Tisdale – Nipawin – Carrot River
  • Moose Jaw – Pense – Central Butte – Craik
  • Moosomin – Grenfell – Kipling – Wawota
  • Outlook – Watrous – Hanley – Imperial – Dinsmore
  • Swift Current – Herbert – Cabri – Kyle – Lucky Lake
  • The Battlefords – Unity – Maidstone – St. Walburg
  • Yorkton – Melville – Esterhazy

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cold Warning Saskatchewan
Environment Canada
environment canada extreme cold warning
Environment Canada Saskatchewan Extreme Cold Warning
Extreme Cold Warning
Extreme Cold Warning Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan Cold Warning
Saskatchewan Extreme Cold Warning

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News