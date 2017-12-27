‘Dangerous’ teen wanted by police following discovery of body in Elmira home

Waterloo Regional Police are on the lookout for a 17-year-old following the discovery of a body inside an Elmira home on Christmas Day.

Investigators were called to the Falcon Drive home on Dec. 25, and upon their arrival discovered the body of 57-year-old Elizabeth Adler.

READ MORE : Ontario man wanted for murder of girlfriend posts on Instagram

Police say they have reasonable grounds to arrest 17-year-old Kurtis (Kurt) Reichert in connection to the alleged murder as the two were known to each other.

The death is being considered suspicious and police say that Reichert is a dangerous individual and should not be approached. Police urge the public to contact 911 if he is spotted.

He’s described as white, 140 pounds, around five-foot-10 inches tall with curly blond hair, and was last seen wearing a grey jacket with a fur-trim hood, black track pants and a black Adidas backpack.

@WRPSToday investigating death in Elmira on Dec. 25 of Elizabeth Alder, 57. Req assistance to locate Kurtis Reichert, 17 yo. Do not approach, call 911 if observed. https://t.co/PTfmCpeBTz This name is being released under judges order and shall be removed upon arrest or/ 5 days pic.twitter.com/4iKuZJDsmH — Mike Haffner (@MHaffner_ExO) December 26, 2017

The identity of Reichert is being released following a judge’s order made under Section 110, subsection 4, of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. with the authority to publish the identity of a young person ceasing after five days or apprehension of the young person.

READ MORE : Elmira District Secondary School closed for ‘ongoing police investigation’

The Waterloo Regional Police would also like to inform the public that there will be a continued heavy presence in the Falcon Drive area of Elmira in the coming days due to the investigation by the major crime branch and forensic identification branch.