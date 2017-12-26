MTYP holds sensory friendly performance of a Charlie Brown Christmas

The Manitoba Theatre for Young People held a special performance of A Charlie Brown Double Bill on Boxing Day.

The show scaled back on the lights, camera and action of the performance for a more sensory friendly experience.

The theatre says it was designed for people with autism spectrum disorder, learning disorders, sensory concerns and first-time theatre goers.

“We are a theatre that prides ourselves on being inclusive to everyone,” Casey Shapira from MTYP said.

The modification of the Charlie Brown Christmas show included lower lights and quieter sounds. There were even rooms available for people who needed a break from the show and a sound proof room for people who needed silence.