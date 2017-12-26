Canadians want to give and receive fewer gifts during the holidays: poll

It’s the time of year when the shopping frenzy is at its peak with thousands of bargain-hunters braving freezing temperatures for the hottest Boxing Day deals, but a poll exclusive to Global News shows many Canadian want to give up the holiday gifting.

The poll conducted by Ipsos shows more than half of the people surveyed (52 per cent) said they would like to give and receive fewer gifts during the holidays.

Twenty-four per cent also said most of the gifts they get during the holidays are useless junk.

About one-third (31 per cent) said they feel like they have to buy holiday gifts for too many people and about one-quarter (24 per cent) said gift-giving in their family is out of control.

Kathryn Jezer-Morton is a Montreal-based author whose family has almost completely stopped gift-giving during the holidays.

“There’s the real question of accumulating more and more into your house,” said Jezer-Morton. “The idea of waste and environmental waste is really serious and I don’t want to contribute to that more than I already do.”

Meanwhile in downtown Toronto, dozens of people were found giving up their Christmas gifts for candy at the Skittles Pawn Shop after finding they have too much clutter piling up from unwanted presents.

Some, like Jared Dickie, said they’re joining the movement of excessive gift-giving by stopping it altogether in their household.

“We figure we already have everything we need so it’s more about the experience right now than the gifting,” said Dickie.

Jezer-Morton admitted though it’s not always easy convincing friends and extended family to not buy them presents at this time of year, and trying to make them understand why she won’t be giving them a Christmas present is even harder.

“It doesn’t feel great to insist that you’re not doing any shopping for anybody, when people keep shopping for you,” said Jezer-Morton

“Until I get everyone on for no gifts, it’s hard.”

