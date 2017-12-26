IN PHOTOS: Outdoor enthusiasts brave the cold in Edmonton

With Edmonton under an extreme cold warning, most people chose to huddle up inside on Boxing Day, but a few energetic folks opted to try and make the best of it.

There was only one person on the skating rink at the Alberta legislature, but she was thrilled to have the entire sheet of ice to herself.

READ MORE: Frigid temperatures spark extreme cold warning across Alberta

Nearby, a family with visitors from Australia was leading a walking tour through downtown Edmonton, bundled up to try and stay warm.

Just down near the Royal Glenora Club, one family even chose to hit the stairs in an attempt to burn off their turkey dinners.