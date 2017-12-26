Weather
December 26, 2017 5:10 pm
Updated: December 26, 2017 8:19 pm

IN PHOTOS: Outdoor enthusiasts brave the cold in Edmonton

By Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Despite the freezing temperatures, some hardy Edmontonians decided to venture outdoors on what turned out to be a freezing cold Boxing Day. Sarah Kraus reports.

With Edmonton under an extreme cold warning, most people chose to huddle up inside on Boxing Day, but a few energetic folks opted to try and make the best of it.

There was only one person on the skating rink at the Alberta legislature, but she was thrilled to have the entire sheet of ice to herself.

Nearby, a family with visitors from Australia was leading a walking tour through downtown Edmonton, bundled up to try and stay warm.

Just down near the Royal Glenora Club, one family even chose to hit the stairs in an attempt to burn off their turkey dinners.

The Keddie family running along the river valley on a chilly day in Edmonton.

Sarah Kraus / Global News

A family entertaining their Australian guests by taking them on a guided tour of the Legislature.

Sarah Kraus / Global News

