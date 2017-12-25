B.C. firm says it has helped 100 tech clients duck U.S. travel bans and set up in Canada

With talk of travel bans spooking people who might otherwise want to work in the United States, a Vancouver-based firm claims to have helped more than 100 clients set employees up in Canada instead.

True North is a company that works to help employees set up in Canada when they’ve been affected by immigration rules in the U.S. and the Great White North.

CEO Michael Tippett, formerly of Hootsuite, told CKNW that True North has helped over 100 clients who want their employees to work in Canada, and there are 30 files still active right now.

“There’s definitely a lot of buzz about Vancouver or Canada being the destination of choice now that America has gone in its direction,” he said.

Tippett said much of the interest in moving to Canada is coming from the U.S., but he’s also received calls from Asian countries.

He said this as a federal judge in Seattle partially lifted a U.S. ban on particular refugees.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Jewish Family Service had argued that the ban, which applied to spouses and minor children of refugees who had already settled in the U.S., put people at risk and caused irreparable harm.