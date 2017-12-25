One person dead after Christmas Eve crash in Vancouver

A tragic Christmas Eve for one family in Vancouver.

Vancouver Police say a 78-year-old woman has been killed in a car crash downtown.

It happened at around 12 p.m. on Sunday morning, in the intersection of Cambie St. and Dunsmuir St.

Five passengers in one vehicle, all family members, were taken to hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

The sixth passenger in that vehicle was the 78-year-old victim who died.

The two passengers in the other vehicle were also taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol are not believed to have been factors.

This crash marks Vancouver’s 12th fatal collision of 2017.