Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning after a frigid Arctic air mass was swept into Saskatchewan.

Temperatures are expected to drop to around -30 C on Sunday night and combined with northwest winds of 20 to 30 kilometres per hour, produce wind chills of -40 C to -45 C during the overnight and morning hours.

The airmass will remain entrenched over the region for the foreseeable future and people can expect extreme wind values for at least the next six days.

Wind chill values are not expected to be as extreme over southwestern Saskatchewan.

The federal agency is reminding people that frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with the wind chill.

Extreme cold warning issued for: