Nova Scotia Power preparing for winter storm

Nova Scotia Power (NSP) says it is preparing for a winter storm, expected to bring high winds and mixed precipitation to the province on Christmas Day.

The utility says this is the type of weather that can bring trees down onto power lines and cause outages.

NSP says both power and forestry crews are stationed across the province and ready to respond.

The power company is asking customers to also be prepared for the weather.

It’s recommended that you have an emergency kit which includes flashlights, a battery-powered radio and fresh water. People are also reminded to charge any mobile devices before the storm hits, in case of an outage.

