Cape Breton Regional Police make arrest following shooting in Sydney, N.S.
A Cape Breton man has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting incident.
Shortly before 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, shots were fired into a home on Upper Prince Street in Sydney, N.S.
Police say there were no injuries as a result of the shooting.
READ: Cape Breton Regional Police investigating after shots fired into home
Aaron Curtis Mickey, 38, of Sydney, N.S. was arrested on Sunday morning. He is facing a number of charges including:
-Attempted murder (x2)
-Aggravated assault (x4)
-Careless use of a firearm
-Break and enter with intent
-Failure to comply with an undertaking
Police say Mickey will remain in custody until he makes a court appearance.
READ MORE: Man charged with arson in Cape Breton fires
The major crime unit of the Cape Breton Regional Police continues to investigate.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 902-562-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.