Cape Breton Regional Police make arrest following shooting in Sydney, N.S.

A Cape Breton man has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting incident.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, shots were fired into a home on Upper Prince Street in Sydney, N.S.

Police say there were no injuries as a result of the shooting.

READ: Cape Breton Regional Police investigating after shots fired into home

Aaron Curtis Mickey, 38, of Sydney, N.S. was arrested on Sunday morning. He is facing a number of charges including:

-Attempted murder (x2)

-Aggravated assault (x4)

-Careless use of a firearm

-Break and enter with intent

-Failure to comply with an undertaking

Police say Mickey will remain in custody until he makes a court appearance.

READ MORE: Man charged with arson in Cape Breton fires

The major crime unit of the Cape Breton Regional Police continues to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 902-562-8477.