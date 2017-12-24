Canada
December 24, 2017 11:05 am

Cape Breton Regional Police make arrest following shooting in Sydney, N.S.

By Reporter  Global News

Police in Cape Breton are searching for Aaron Curtis Mickey who is wanted in connection with a weekend shooting incident.

Credit: Cape Breton Regional Police
A A

A Cape Breton man has been arrested in connection with a weekend shooting incident.

Shortly before 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23, shots were fired into a home on Upper Prince Street in Sydney, N.S.

Police say there were no injuries as a result of the shooting.

READ: Cape Breton Regional Police investigating after shots fired into home

Story continues below

Aaron Curtis Mickey, 38, of Sydney, N.S. was arrested on Sunday morning. He is facing a number of charges including:

-Attempted murder (x2)

-Aggravated assault (x4)

-Careless use of a firearm

-Break and enter with intent

-Failure to comply with an undertaking

Police say Mickey will remain in custody until he makes a court appearance.

READ MORE: Man charged with arson in Cape Breton fires

The major crime unit of the Cape Breton Regional Police continues to investigate.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at 902-562-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cape Breton
Cape Breton Police
Cape Breton Regional Police
CB
Crime
Shooting
Wanted Man

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News