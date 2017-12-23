Cape Breton Regional Police investigating after shots fired into home

Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating an early morning shooting incident.

Around 5:43 a.m., officers were called to 1183 Upper Prince Street in Sydney, N.S., after shots were fired into a residence.

Police say there were no injuries as a result of the shooting.

Members of the Forensic Identification Unit are working to process the scene.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 902-563-5151. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers.

