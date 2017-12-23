World
December 23, 2017 7:02 pm

Vice Media apologizes after report alleging rampant sexual harassment

By Staff The Associated Press

VICE Media CEO Shane Smith and co-founder Suroosh Alvi attend the 20th Annual Webby Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on May 16, 2016 in New York City.

NEW YORK – Two co-founders of Vice Media are apologizing for a “boy’s club” culture that fostered inappropriate behaviour after an investigative report uncovered rampant sexual harassment at the New York-based company.

The New York Times on Saturday reported that it found four settlements involving allegations of sexual harassment or defamation against Vice employees, including the current president, Andrew Creighton.

The newspaper also talked with more than two dozen women who say they experienced or witnessed sexual misconduct at the company, which has grown from a fringe Canadian punk magazine to a major news outlet. The alleged episodes included groping and forced kisses.

Co-founders Shane Smith and Suroosh Alvi sent a note to staff Saturday saying the company let people down in failing to create a safe and inclusive workplace.

