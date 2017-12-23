Politics
December 23, 2017 4:53 pm

Trump reacts to reports of FBI deputy director’s retirement by slamming him and his wife

By Staff The Associated Press

Andrew McCabe listens during a news conference t the Justice Department in Washington, DC, July 13, 2017.

Alex Wong/Getty Images)
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – President Donald Trump is reacting to reports about the retirement of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe by retweeting falsehoods about McCabe’s wife.

Trump tweeted Saturday:

McCabe’s wife, Jill, did not get $700,000 in donations from Hillary Clinton for a Virginia state Senate race in 2015.

The donations came from Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s political action committee and the Virginia Democratic Party before McCabe was promoted to deputy director and a supervisory role in the Clinton email investigation.

READ MORE: Donald Trump says he’s ‘not’ considering firing Robert Mueller

McCabe became acting FBI director in May after Trump fired James Comey.

