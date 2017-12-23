Canada
December 23, 2017 10:01 am

Officers investigating after OPP cruiser struck on Hwy 401

By Reporter  980 CFPL

Police say the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were unharmed in the collision.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg/FILE
A A

Oxford County OPP are investigating after a collision involving a police cruiser happened on Hwy. 401 near Ingersoll.

The Police say on Thursday around 9:20 p.m., an OPP officer was stopped in the westbound lanes on Hwy. 401, near Culloden Road.after responding to a collision.

READ MORE: Tractor-trailer hits police cruiser in Ontario; Quebec driver charged

The officer was stopped against the centre median when it was then struck by another vehicle.

Police say the driver of the vehicle lost control and slid into the police cruiser.

READ MORE: R.I.D.E program to be set up in Middlesex County over the holiday weekend

Neither the officer in the cruiser nor the driver of the other vehicle was injured in the collision.

The cruiser had to be towed but the other vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Crash
Hwy 401
Investigation
OPP
Police Cruiser

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News