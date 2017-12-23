Officers investigating after OPP cruiser struck on Hwy 401

Oxford County OPP are investigating after a collision involving a police cruiser happened on Hwy. 401 near Ingersoll.

The Police say on Thursday around 9:20 p.m., an OPP officer was stopped in the westbound lanes on Hwy. 401, near Culloden Road.after responding to a collision.

The officer was stopped against the centre median when it was then struck by another vehicle.

Police say the driver of the vehicle lost control and slid into the police cruiser.

Neither the officer in the cruiser nor the driver of the other vehicle was injured in the collision.

The cruiser had to be towed but the other vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.