Trudeau Airport officials say come early on year’s busiest travel day

Some 60,000 passengers made their way through Trudeau Airport Friday in what air officials said was the busiest day of the year for sky travel.

Fortunately, though light snow continued to fall it didn’t cause many cancellations in Montreal.

“We are well prepared and we have the staff required for departures and arrivals,” said Stephanie Lapage, airport spokesperson.

The airport suggested travellers arrive at least three hours before their suggested departure time to cope with potential lineups.

Officials also advised Christmas travellers not to wrap their presents before bringing them on a plane — bring unwrapped presents aboard inside carry-on luggage.

Many travellers were just trying to reunite with loved ones during this travel day.

But for people like Karine Markarian, the most important objective is just getting to the sun in Miami. “I’m like ‘oof, thank God I’m leaving,'” she said on a day when it felt like -15 degrees outside in Montreal.