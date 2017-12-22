Large police search of Garnet Valley Road near Summerland fails to locate suspects

A large-scale police search of the Garnet Valley area, north of Summerland, on Thursday afternoon failed to track down two suspects.

Police said they searched for the man and woman from the air and on the ground. RCMP blocked off the south end of Garnet Valley Road for hours as they searched for the duo.

Area residents said police went down every driveway and residents weren’t allowed through the roadblock while police conducted their search.

Police set up a road block at the south end of Garnet Valley Rd. in #Summerland as they searched for break and enter suspects. Local residents say suspects caught breaking into vacant property by in laws checking on the house — fled in a suspected stolen vehicle. pic.twitter.com/4V7mHgyp98 — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) December 22, 2017

Garnet Valley Road resident Marnie Manders said it was a nerve-wracking ordeal as she wasn’t allowed to return home for at least two hours.

“They weren’t letting anybody in or out because they were on the run so they had some type of, I don’t know if it was planes or helicopters flying over with lights, and they were searching for the people, they told us to go back to town and have a coffee and try back in an hour type of thing,” Manders said on Friday.

Police were called to the area at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday because a residential break and enter had been reported.

Manders said the pair were caught breaking into a vacant property by the in-laws of the homeowners.

The police roadblock was not lifted until around 7:00 p.m., according to Manders.

“We recognize that while the search was ongoing, some residents were unable to access their residences. We would like to thank all those affected for your patience and continued support,” said Cpl. Chris Richardson, in a media release.

Police are also looking for a vehicle associated with the suspects. Police believe it may be a Green F-350 with B.C. license plate JT5 483 that was stolen in Oliver earlier on Thursday.

RCMP are looking into whether the suspects are also connected to other thefts of Ford pick-up trucks and break and enters in the Okanagan.

Police are asking anyone who sees the Green F-350 or anything suspicious to contact.

RCMP are also reminding the public to lock their vehicles and homes.