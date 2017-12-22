R.I.D.E program to be set up in Middlesex County over the holiday weekend

Middlesex County OPP is reminding everyone to be safe over the holidays, as they will be conducting R.I.D.E. programs throughout the area.

According to police, the focus will be on drivers who have been consuming alcohol or are under the influence of drugs.

“Impaired driving is the second leading cause of death and injury on our highways, so the program is apart of our ongoing initiative in terms of preventing collisions from happening as a result from impaired drivers,” said Sgt. Dave Rektor of the Middlesex County OPP.

In addition, police will be promoting traffic safety by patrolling roadways and enforcing high-risk behaviours such as aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, and improper use of seat belts.

“Given the winter weather that is upon us, if you’re driving in not so great conditions, make sure to reduce your speed and observe your surroundings to avoid any preventable collisions,” said Sgt. Rektor.