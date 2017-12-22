Katy Perry fan arrested for allegedly stalking her, following her ‘all around the country’

Miami police have charged a 37-year-old Katy Perry fan from Poland with aggravated stalking after he allegedly followed the singer “all across the country” and attempted to get backstage at her concert on Wednesday.

While at the singer’s show at American Airlines Arena in Miami on Wednesday night, Pawel Jurski, 37, reportedly “rushed towards the stage” before being stopped by security.

Judge Mindy Glazer detailed the case against Jurski, who was arrested early Thursday in Miami, in a bond hearing Thursday afternoon.

Jurski has been charged with four counts, including felonies for aggravated stalking and escape. He was also charged with loitering and resisting arrest, according to court records.

“He says he’s going to do whatever it takes to be with Katy Perry,” Glazer said, reading from a police report at the hearing for Jurski. “He follows this woman all around the country.”

Glazer also noted from the police report that Jurski had allegedly hidden in a stairwell at her hotel in Miami and followed her into a Tampa restaurant in the past.

“[He] followed her into a restaurant, where was it, in Tampa, he goes to a hotel and hides in the stairwell, he goes towards the stage area, the restricted area at the triple-A arena,” Glazer revealed. “That’s a little more than going to a concert.”

Perry’s director of security told police that Jurski was the same man who climbed to the 14th floor of the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach last week trying to meet the singer. He was kicked off the property.

According to The Miami Herald, Jurski had been to Perry concerts in Toronto, Orlando, Tampa, Atlanta, Chicago and Michigan in the past 20 days.

Bond in Jurski’s case was set at $34,000 and the court had taken away all his travel documents. He remained in police custody early Friday.