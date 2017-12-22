What’s open, what’s closed over Christmas in Toronto

The holidays are here, but there’s still plenty going on in Toronto. Here’s a look at what’s open, what’s closed and what’s happening in the city on Christmas and Boxing Day.

What’s open on Christmas Day

Under City of Toronto bylaws, several types of businesses — including restaurants and bars, small retail stores, gas stations — have the option to stay open on civic holidays. Retail businesses in designated tourist areas such as Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West and the Distillery District, are also allowed to remain open if they choose.

Pacific Mall

Riverdale Farm and High Park Zoo

Centennial Park Conservatory and Allan Gardens Conservatory are open for Christmas Flower Shows.

Rabba Fine Foods locations are open 24 hours

Major movie theatres

The Toronto Transit Commission and GO Transit are running on Sunday service on Christmas Day. GO is on Saturday service Boxing Day, and TTC is on its holiday schedule (like a Sunday schedule with an earlier start).

Ripley’s Aquarium

The city’s outdoor skating rinks, including outside Toronto City Hall at Nathan Phillips Square, are open on Christmas Day.

What’s closed