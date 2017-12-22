What’s open, what’s closed over Christmas in Toronto
The holidays are here, but there’s still plenty going on in Toronto. Here’s a look at what’s open, what’s closed and what’s happening in the city on Christmas and Boxing Day.
What’s open on Christmas Day
- Under City of Toronto bylaws, several types of businesses — including restaurants and bars, small retail stores, gas stations — have the option to stay open on civic holidays. Retail businesses in designated tourist areas such as Yorkville, downtown Yonge, Queen’s Quay West and the Distillery District, are also allowed to remain open if they choose.
- Pacific Mall
- Riverdale Farm and High Park Zoo
- Centennial Park Conservatory and Allan Gardens Conservatory are open for Christmas Flower Shows.
- Rabba Fine Foods locations are open 24 hours
- Major movie theatres
- The Toronto Transit Commission and GO Transit are running on Sunday service on Christmas Day. GO is on Saturday service Boxing Day, and TTC is on its holiday schedule (like a Sunday schedule with an earlier start).
- Ripley’s Aquarium
- The city’s outdoor skating rinks, including outside Toronto City Hall at Nathan Phillips Square, are open on Christmas Day.
What’s closed
- Federal, provincial and municipal government offices (Christmas Day and Boxing Day)
- The LCBO and Beer Stores (Christmas Day and Boxing Day). LCBO locations close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.
- All civic museums (Christmas Day and Boxing Day)
- Banks, malls and retail locations. Most malls will reopen for Boxing Day sales.
- No mail collection or delivery
- Most tourist attractions that are generally open on the holidays are closed, including the Toronto Zoo, CN Tower, Hockey Hall of Fame, the Royal Ontario Museum, Ontario Science Centre and The Art Gallery of Ontario. They will reopen Boxing Day.
- City of Toronto waste collection is largely unaffected. Night collection scheduled for Dec. 25 will go ahead the following day.
- Toronto Public Library branches (closed from Dec. 24 to 26)
- St. Lawrence Market (Christmas and Boxing Day)
