Headingley RCMP looking for suspect in gas station armed robbery

RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station near Headingley on Highway 1 early Thursday.

Police were told that a man walked into the cashier’s area of the gas station armed with a machete. He took an undisclosed amount of money, ran out the front door and made off in a car that was waiting.

No one was injured during the incident.

The male suspect is described as about 5’10” tall with light brown hair. He was wearing a dark winter coat over a hoodie, with blue jeans, and a brown scarf.

The car the suspect sped away in was a small, light-blue, 4-door Chevy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Headingley RCMP at 204-888-0358 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online, or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).