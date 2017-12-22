Headingley RCMP looking for suspect in gas station armed robbery
RCMP responded to a report of an armed robbery at a gas station near Headingley on Highway 1 early Thursday.
Police were told that a man walked into the cashier’s area of the gas station armed with a machete. He took an undisclosed amount of money, ran out the front door and made off in a car that was waiting.
No one was injured during the incident.
The male suspect is described as about 5’10” tall with light brown hair. He was wearing a dark winter coat over a hoodie, with blue jeans, and a brown scarf.
The car the suspect sped away in was a small, light-blue, 4-door Chevy.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Headingley RCMP at 204-888-0358 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure tip online, or text “TIPMAN” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).
