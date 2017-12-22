New Brunswick RCMP say 33-year-old man charged in stabbing incident
RCMP in southeastern New Brunswick say a 33-year-old Canisto man has been charged in connection with a stabbing incident earlier this month.
Jean-Paul Cormier appeared in a Moncton court Thursday and was charged with aggravated assault, wearing a mask in the commission of an offence and breach of probation.
READ: Man hospitalized following Moncton stabbing : New Brunswick RCMP
Cormier remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court Friday for a bail hearing.
Police say they were called to a disturbance involving a stabbing at a residence on Main Street in Richibucto on Dec. 8.
READ: Rapper T.I.’s bodyguard stabbed at New Brunswick concert: RCMP
Officers found a 43-year-old Richibucto man who was taken to hospital with what police say were significant injuries.
Police say the victim underwent several surgeries and was hospitalized for several days.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.