Canada
December 22, 2017 9:45 am
Updated: December 22, 2017 12:20 pm

New Brunswick RCMP say 33-year-old man charged in stabbing incident

By Staff The Canadian Press

RCMP in southeastern New Brunswick say a 33-year-old Canisto man has been charged in connection with a stabbing incident earlier this month.

Jean-Paul Cormier appeared in a Moncton court Thursday and was charged with aggravated assault, wearing a mask in the commission of an offence and breach of probation.

Cormier remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court Friday for a bail hearing.

Police say they were called to a disturbance involving a stabbing at a residence on Main Street in Richibucto on Dec. 8.

Officers found a 43-year-old Richibucto man who was taken to hospital with what police say were significant injuries.

Police say the victim underwent several surgeries and was hospitalized for several days.

Global News