At 3.5 hours, the Port of Vancouver has produced the world’s longest holiday song

It took about three-and-a-half hours to sing, but the Port of Vancouver took more than 6,000 items that passed through it this year and turned them into a holiday song.

The “world’s longest holiday song,” no less.

In a song set to the tune of “The 12 Days of Christmas,” a choir sings about all the many products that travel through the port in a given year, such as steel and grain.

The song was posted to YouTube, and it lasts 3 hours, 28 minutes and 47 seconds.

That’s longer than Handel’s “Messiah” is known to go.

Singers took the song in shifts.

There’s no word as to whether a partridge in a pear tree passed through the port this year.