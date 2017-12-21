5 Things To Do

December 21, 2017 5:30 pm
Updated: December 21, 2017 5:31 pm

5 things to do for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.

Here are your five things to do for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.

1 – Sea to Sky Spirit of Christmas
On going until January 7
Sea to Sky Gondola
https://www.seatoskygondola.com/christmas-events-and-activities

2 – Holiday Traditions at Vancouver Aquarium
On going until January 7
Vancouver Aquarium

https://www.vanaqua.org/

3 – Jingle Bells Night
Fri dec 22 7-8pm
Town Centre Park, Coquitlam
coquitlam.ca

4 – Christmas in the Village of Fort Langley
On going until Dec 30
http://www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/bc/langley/activ/activ2017

5 – Holiday Heights at Bloedel
Bloedel Conservatory, Vancouver
On going until January 2nd
vancouver.ca

