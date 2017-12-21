5 things to do for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017
Here are your five things to do for Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017.
1 – Sea to Sky Spirit of Christmas
On going until January 7
Sea to Sky Gondola
https://www.seatoskygondola.com/christmas-events-and-activities
2 – Holiday Traditions at Vancouver Aquarium
On going until January 7
Vancouver Aquarium
3 – Jingle Bells Night
Fri dec 22 7-8pm
Town Centre Park, Coquitlam
coquitlam.ca
4 – Christmas in the Village of Fort Langley
On going until Dec 30
http://www.pc.gc.ca/en/lhn-nhs/bc/langley/activ/activ2017
5 – Holiday Heights at Bloedel
Bloedel Conservatory, Vancouver
On going until January 2nd
vancouver.ca
