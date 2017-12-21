2 taken to hospital, Deerfoot Trail partially closed after crash between garbage truck, small vehicle

Two people were taken to hospital on Thursday afternoon after a crash on Deerfoot Trail.

Calgary police said the collision was between a garbage truck and small vehicle.

EMS said both drivers—the only occupants in the vehicles—were being treated in hospital.

An adult male was taken to the South Health Campus in stable, non-life threatening condition, and an elderly woman was taken to hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

Northbound Deerfoot Trail at Anderson Road was closed, except for one lane, as of 2 p.m.

Police are investigating.