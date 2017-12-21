Regina man charged in three recent robberies

Craig Michael Papequash, subject of a recent warrant, has been charged in three Regina robberies.

The crimes all happened within the past ten days: on December 12, December 19 and December 20.

On two occasions, Papequash threatened employees with a knife. No one was injured in any of the incidents.

Later in the day of December 20, Papequash had assaulted a cab driver with a weapon. The cab driver was not injured in the incident, and Papequash was arrested that day.

He has been charged with three counts of robbery, 4 counts of breach of recognizance and one count of assault with a weapon. He made his first appearance in Provincial Court Thursday afternoon.