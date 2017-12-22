Former Centennial Collegiate student Daniel Zhou receives award of excellence

One Saskatoon teacher says Daniel Zhou is the most outstanding student he has ever taught.

Zhou was recognized by the Saskatoon board of education on Thursday with the 2017 award of excellence.

The award is given annually to a student who best exemplifies the goals and values of Saskatoon Public Schools.

Centennial principal Cody Hanke said one reason he nominated Zhou was for his academic prowess.

“He truly has a thirst for understanding and it is this thirst that has led him to become a true academic as a high school student,” Hanke said.

“One just needs to glance at Daniel’s transcript to understand that he is not just an academically talented student but is at an elite level that is a rarity at any high school.”

Zhou recently graduated from Centennial Collegiate with a 99.4 per cent average in his final year, where he excelled in mathematics.

He started taking high school level math courses while in Grade 8 and in Grade 10, he enrolled in upper-year math courses at the University of Saskatchewan.

He completed five senior-level university classes with a 100 per cent average while in high school.

“Daniel Zhou is the most outstanding student I have taught in my three-decade career,” Centennial math teacher Cameron Milner stated.

“He exemplifies the qualities and values that our schools strive to instill in students: a deep desire to learn and a respect for others that has fostered a strong impulse to serve them.”

Zhou did more than hit the books while at Centennial.

He was active in sports, playing volleyball all four years along with junior and senior badminton and found time to take part in music, playing oboe in the school’s band in his last three years. He was also a member of the jazz combo and the chamber choir.

If that wasn’t enough, Zhou was also involved with the chess club and math club, sat on the graduation committee and played a large role in the school’s production of Into the Woods.

Zhou will receive a $5,000 cash award and a medal.

He is currently attending the California Institute of Technology, where he is playing oboe in the orchestra and is part of an a cappella ensemble.